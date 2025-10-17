Sign up
Previous
10 / 365
First Grandparents’ Day Smiles
Celebrating our granddaughter’s very first Grandparents’ Day in Pre-K! We made a pumpkin craft together, shared plenty of giggles, and captured this joyful moment to remember the day.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
0
0
Michael Todd Good...
ace
@mitogo_mobiography
Graduate of The Photography Institute of South Africa, FAA Licensed Drone Pilot, videography, aerial photography & mobiography.
2% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
17th October 2025 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
#family
,
#love
,
#together
,
#pumpkin
,
#memories
,
#blessed
,
#smiles
,
#joy
,
#grandparents
,
#prek
