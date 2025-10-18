Previous
Smiles on the Haystack by mitogo_mobiography
11 / 365

Smiles on the Haystack

Our little explorer climbed to the very top of the hay bales and beamed with joy beneath the wide country sky — a perfect farm day memory.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Michael Todd Good...

@mitogo_mobiography
Graduate of The Photography Institute of South Africa, FAA Licensed Drone Pilot, videography, aerial photography & mobiography.
