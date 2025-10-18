Sign up
Previous
11 / 365
Smiles on the Haystack
Our little explorer climbed to the very top of the hay bales and beamed with joy beneath the wide country sky — a perfect farm day memory.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Michael Todd Good...
ace
@mitogo_mobiography
Graduate of The Photography Institute of South Africa, FAA Licensed Drone Pilot, videography, aerial photography & mobiography.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
18th October 2025 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
#smile
,
#nature
,
#adventure
,
#country
,
#farm
,
#autumn
,
#memories
,
#childhood
,
#joy
,
#hay
