12 / 365
Scattered Light
A warm glow dances across unfinished edges — even in the missing pieces, beauty finds its way through.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Michael Todd Good...
ace
@mitogo_mobiography
Graduate of The Photography Institute of South Africa, FAA Licensed Drone Pilot, videography, aerial photography & mobiography.
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
9th April 2024 9:07pm
Tags
#reflection
#puzzle
#lightandshadow
#unfinishedbeauty
#stillness
