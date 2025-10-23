Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
16 / 365
Secure Grounds Beneath an Autumn Sky
An American flag waves proudly over a fenced courtyard, framed by brick and steel, where strength meets serenity against the backdrop of rolling hills.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michael Todd Good...
ace
@mitogo_mobiography
Graduate of The Photography Institute of South Africa, FAA Licensed Drone Pilot, videography, aerial photography & mobiography.
16
photos
3
followers
4
following
4% complete
View this month »
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
23rd October 2025 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
#patriotism
,
#americanspirit
,
#architecturephotography
,
#smalltownscenes
,
#urbanlandscape
,
#historiccharm
,
#brickandiron
,
#autumnvibes
,
#communitystrength
,
#everydayamerica
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close