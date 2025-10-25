Sign up
18 / 365
The Orangery of Light
Sunlight streams through the glass canopy of Longwood Gardens’ Orangery, illuminating lush greenery, blooming columns, and vibrant hanging baskets that transform this historic conservatory into a living cathedral of color and calm.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
Michael Todd Good...
ace
@mitogo_mobiography
Graduate of The Photography Institute of South Africa, FAA Licensed Drone Pilot, videography, aerial photography & mobiography.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
25th October 2025 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
#horticulture
,
#conservatory
,
#longwoodgardens
,
#botanicalbeauty
,
#gardenarchitecture
,
#orangery
,
#natureinbloom
,
#pennsylvaniagardens
,
#greenhousewonder
,
#floralinspiration
