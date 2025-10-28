Previous
The Cross Still Stands by mitogo_mobiography
The Cross Still Stands

Amid the storms that darken the sky, the Cross remains unmoved — a timeless symbol of hope, redemption, and unshakable love.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Michael Todd Good...

@mitogo_mobiography
Graduate of The Photography Institute of South Africa, FAA Licensed Drone Pilot, videography, aerial photography & mobiography.
Photo Details

