Pure Grace by mitogo_mobiography
23 / 365

Pure Grace

A single white flower unfolds in perfect simplicity — a quiet reminder that beauty often speaks loudest in silence.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Michael Todd Good...

@mitogo_mobiography
Graduate of The Photography Institute of South Africa, FAA Licensed Drone Pilot, videography, aerial photography & mobiography.
