24 / 365
Serenity in Bloom
Resting gently upon still waters, this violet water lily mirrors the calm it creates — beauty that both reflects and restores the soul.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
Michael Todd Good...
ace
@mitogo_mobiography
Graduate of The Photography Institute of South Africa, FAA Licensed Drone Pilot, videography, aerial photography & mobiography.
Tags
#naturephotography
,
#waterlily
,
#floralinspiration
,
#gardengrace
,
#peacefulbeauty
,
#stillwaters
,
#creationsplendor
,
#tranquilmoments
,
#reflectionsofgod
,
#botanicalwonder
