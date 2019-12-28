Sign up
Photo 2866
Holiday 28
Thank you very much for stopping by.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
snowman
Merrelyn
ace
Cute decoration
December 28th, 2019
Barb
ace
I love this snowman couple and the little red bird on Mr. Snowman's hat!
December 28th, 2019
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
Very cute snow people!
December 28th, 2019
