Photo 2879
Houses in the suburbs
As we move farther away from the city we come to a quaint suburban area. I think stone houses are really beautiful. This was taken about a week ago.
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
4
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
3812
photos
188
followers
170
following
788% complete
2872
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
houses
Mariana Visser
Really a lovely home.
January 14th, 2020
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful home and decorations.
January 14th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Great shot of this lovely home and of the nice home next door :)
January 14th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
How beautiful!
January 14th, 2020
