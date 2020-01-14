Previous
Houses in the suburbs by mittens
Photo 2879

Houses in the suburbs

As we move farther away from the city we come to a quaint suburban area. I think stone houses are really beautiful. This was taken about a week ago.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Photo Details

Mariana Visser
Really a lovely home.
January 14th, 2020  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful home and decorations.
January 14th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Great shot of this lovely home and of the nice home next door :)
January 14th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
How beautiful!
January 14th, 2020  
