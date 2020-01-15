Sign up
Photo 2880
Foggy morning
Taken from my dining room window.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
3813
photos
188
followers
170
following
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
15th January 2020 10:16am
fog
,
theme-composition
Lou Ann
ace
Could be my neighborhood this morning!
January 15th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Great, atmospheric shot
January 15th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Cold looking and so atmospheric !
January 15th, 2020
