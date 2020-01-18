Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2882
Pretty roses
My husband gave me these for our Anniversary.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
3
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
3815
photos
188
followers
170
following
789% complete
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
roses
Leana Niemand
What vibrant colours, excellent closeup shot.
January 18th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful flowers and beautiful shot.
January 18th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful roses lovely close-up with the light on the velvety petals - Happy Anniversary !
January 18th, 2020
