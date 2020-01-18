Previous
Next
Pretty roses by mittens
Photo 2882

Pretty roses

My husband gave me these for our Anniversary.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
789% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leana Niemand
What vibrant colours, excellent closeup shot.
January 18th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful flowers and beautiful shot.
January 18th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such beautiful roses lovely close-up with the light on the velvety petals - Happy Anniversary !
January 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise