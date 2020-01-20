Previous
On the lookout by mittens
Photo 2883

On the lookout

This is my next door neighbor's kitty Mickey. I think he's keeping an eye open for squirrels, birds, and chipmunks.
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

mittens (Marilyn)

