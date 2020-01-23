Previous
A robin in January by mittens
Photo 2885

A robin in January

It's too early for them to come back. LOL Maybe he stayed around all winter or maybe he knows something I don't like having an early spring.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

mittens (Marilyn)

mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Karly ace
We have robins who do stay around all winter - hardy souls! Nice composition on this shot.
January 23rd, 2020  
