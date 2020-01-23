Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2885
A robin in January
It's too early for them to come back. LOL Maybe he stayed around all winter or maybe he knows something I don't like having an early spring.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
1
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
3818
photos
187
followers
169
following
790% complete
View this month »
2878
2879
2880
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
23rd January 2020 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
robin
,
theme-composition
Karly
ace
We have robins who do stay around all winter - hardy souls! Nice composition on this shot.
January 23rd, 2020
