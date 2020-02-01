Previous
Tree limbs by mittens
Photo 2891

Tree limbs

I'm going to try to do some of the "Flash of Red" theme this month. This week's subject is forms in nature. You can see the thread here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43109/flash-of-red-february-begins-saturday
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
