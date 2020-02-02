Sign up
Photo 2892
A view in the park
This one was taken a little while back.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
2nd February 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
3825
photos
186
followers
169
following
792% complete
View this month »
Tags
trees
,
park
,
for2020
carol white
ace
A lovely composition and scene
February 2nd, 2020
