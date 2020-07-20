Sign up
Photo 3046
Weeping willow tree
My favorite weeping willow tree that I have photographed many times.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
mittens (Marilyn)
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
4035
photos
181
followers
171
following
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
Tags
tree
,
weeping willow
Shutterbug
I can see why you do. It is a beauty.
July 20th, 2020
