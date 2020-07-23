Sign up
Photo 3048
Barn up close
This is the barn that was in my last picture.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4037
photos
181
followers
171
following
Tags
barn
Diana
ace
Lovely shapes and pop of red. Is that your car?
July 23rd, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's nice from this angle too. That's some water spout!
July 23rd, 2020
