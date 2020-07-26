Previous
Next
Metal silos by mittens
Photo 3050

Metal silos

I thought they were really interesting looking.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
835% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karly ace
I love the appearance and shape of silos! Nice shot.
July 26th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of these lovely silos, they look so different in metal. Love the stairway too.
July 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise