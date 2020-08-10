Sign up
Sky 9
Sky 9
Sky by the fence and there is a pool on the other side of the fence. This will be the last one in my sky series. Thank you very much for stopping by and I hope you enjoyed them.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely. The clouds make the shot.
August 10th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
I have enjoyed your sky series. The sky is a wonderful subject because it changes all the time.
August 10th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
August 10th, 2020
Mave
Love sky shots
August 10th, 2020
