Pennsylvania landscape by mittens
Pennsylvania landscape

The greenery we see on our drives is definitely better than our front yards. We really need rain.
Everyone's yards are pretty brown and dry looking in our neighborhood.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA
Peter Dulis
Lovely capture ...
August 13th, 2020  
Diana
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scenery. Hope you get some rain soon.
August 13th, 2020  
