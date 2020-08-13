Sign up
Photo 3067
Pennsylvania landscape
The greenery we see on our drives is definitely better than our front yards. We really need rain.
Everyone's yards are pretty brown and dry looking in our neighborhood.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
trees
,
scenery
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely capture ...
August 13th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scenery. Hope you get some rain soon.
August 13th, 2020
