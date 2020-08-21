Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3073
Farm by the lake
I thought this place looked very homey.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
2
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4064
photos
179
followers
167
following
841% complete
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
reflections
lake
farm
Sylvia du Toit
Would be nice to stay there. Beautiful scene.
August 21st, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely farm
August 21st, 2020
