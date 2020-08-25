Previous
Next
The rain came by mittens
Photo 3077

The rain came

It was starting to rain when I took this shot and the rain got heavier shortly after. It didn't last long and we can really use some more. I took this from my covered patio.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
843% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paul ace
Glad you got some rain. We need more of what we got the other day.
August 24th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
August 24th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw ! a stunning sky
August 24th, 2020  
Babs ace
What a gorgeous sky.

Hope you didn't get wet.
August 24th, 2020  
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
Great sky !
August 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise