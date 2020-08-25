Sign up
Photo 3077
The rain came
It was starting to rain when I took this shot and the rain got heavier shortly after. It didn't last long and we can really use some more. I took this from my covered patio.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
5
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
sky
,
clouds
Paul
ace
Glad you got some rain. We need more of what we got the other day.
August 24th, 2020
bkb in the city
Nice shot
August 24th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw ! a stunning sky
August 24th, 2020
Babs
ace
What a gorgeous sky.
Hope you didn't get wet.
August 24th, 2020
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
Great sky !
August 25th, 2020
