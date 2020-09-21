Previous
Mailboxes by mittens
Photo 3101

Mailboxes

I thought this row of mailboxes was interesting looking.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Diana ace
That sure is, was a selection. The blue one looks as if it will not be standing much longer. Does that mean that the owners live in the woods?
September 21st, 2020  
Lin ace
Nicely captured - like Diana, I'm curious as to where the houses are located.
September 21st, 2020  
