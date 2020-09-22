Previous
Red rose by mittens
Photo 3102

Red rose

This little rose is on a scraggly looking rosebush in my back yard. I'm not having much luck with keeping the bush healthy.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
