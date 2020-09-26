Previous
Next
Autumn has begun by mittens
Photo 3106

Autumn has begun

Thank you very much for stopping by.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
850% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

essiesue
Ahh! You captured the colors of autumn. Very nice.
September 26th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful! Those trees are very interesting with their textures.
September 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise