Photo 3207
Snow 1
My husband and I took a little ride around our neighborhood area this past weekend to take some snow pictures. I will share a little series of them with you.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
4
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4219
photos
186
followers
146
following
878% complete
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
978
3206
3207
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
16th January 2021 1:44pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
trees
Lin
ace
Gorgeous!
January 18th, 2021
Mallory
ace
Just magical.
January 18th, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
looks pretty
January 18th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful capture of the ssow. So beautiful on the tree branches
January 18th, 2021
