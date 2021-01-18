Previous
Snow 1 by mittens
Snow 1

My husband and I took a little ride around our neighborhood area this past weekend to take some snow pictures. I will share a little series of them with you.
mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Lin ace
Gorgeous!
January 18th, 2021  
Mallory ace
Just magical.
January 18th, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
looks pretty
January 18th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful capture of the ssow. So beautiful on the tree branches
January 18th, 2021  
