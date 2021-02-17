Sign up
Photo 3235
Portrait 3
For flash of red month.
My daughter's kitty Rose.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4253
photos
189
followers
151
following
886% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
cat
,
kitty
,
for2021
Casablanca
ace
Lovely portrait, what a soft bundle of gorgeousness Rose is!
February 17th, 2021
