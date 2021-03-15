Sign up
Photo 3261
Red Gerbera
This little plant was a gift and is sitting on my kitchen windowsill.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
flower
,
gerbera
,
rainbow2021
Carole Sandford
ace
This is a beautiful capture!
March 15th, 2021
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and beautiful colour.
March 15th, 2021
