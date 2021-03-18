Previous
Green leaf by mittens
Photo 3264

Green leaf

This is on my Gerbera plant.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Photo Details

Skip Tribby 📷 ace
Nicely composed and captured! FAV!
March 18th, 2021  
