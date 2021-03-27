Sign up
Photo 3273
Purple knick-knacks
These are a couple of souvenirs from our visits to different places.
The butterfly is from Put-in-Bay, Ohio.
The cat is from Oglebay Park, West Virginia.
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
purple
,
knickknacks
,
rainbow2021
,
souviners
Yoland
ace
Very lovely glass ornaments, perfect for purple
March 27th, 2021
