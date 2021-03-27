Previous
Purple knick-knacks by mittens
Photo 3273

Purple knick-knacks

These are a couple of souvenirs from our visits to different places.
The butterfly is from Put-in-Bay, Ohio.
The cat is from Oglebay Park, West Virginia.
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Yoland ace
Very lovely glass ornaments, perfect for purple
March 27th, 2021  
