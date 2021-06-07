Sign up
Photo 3333
Trees 7
This is a Kousa Dogwood tree.
Thank you so much for your encouraging comments and favs.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4396
photos
189
followers
160
following
913% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
blossoms
,
junetrees21
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this tree with the beautiful flowers.
June 7th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot of the tree. Is it a dogwood?
June 7th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@shutterbug49
Thank you Shutterbug. Yes, it is a Kousa Dogwood.
June 7th, 2021
Merrelyn
ace
Such a pretty tree.
June 7th, 2021
