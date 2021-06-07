Previous
Trees 7 by mittens
Photo 3333

Trees 7

This is a Kousa Dogwood tree.
Thank you so much for your encouraging comments and favs.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

mittens (Marilyn)

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this tree with the beautiful flowers.
June 7th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful shot of the tree. Is it a dogwood?
June 7th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
@shutterbug49 Thank you Shutterbug. Yes, it is a Kousa Dogwood.
June 7th, 2021  
Merrelyn ace
Such a pretty tree.
June 7th, 2021  
