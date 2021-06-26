Sign up
Photo 3352
Trees 26
I'm finally making it the the end of the month with my tree shots. LOL
Thank you very much for your encouraging comments and favs.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
tree
,
junetrees21
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
I remember some years ago that you'd come across trees out in the middle of farmer's fields. I never heard a reason why those single trees were left to grow. Now you'll find single trees along the road like this one. With all the driving around we did I was surprised that we didn't see more loners. Maybe because there are fewer farms and fields are being over grown?
June 26th, 2021
Yoland
ace
Really nicely composed. I like the rise in the road and the fence adding to your tree.
June 26th, 2021
