Trees 26 by mittens
Photo 3352

Trees 26

I'm finally making it the the end of the month with my tree shots. LOL
Thank you very much for your encouraging comments and favs.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

mittens (Marilyn)

Skip Tribby 📷 ace
I remember some years ago that you'd come across trees out in the middle of farmer's fields. I never heard a reason why those single trees were left to grow. Now you'll find single trees along the road like this one. With all the driving around we did I was surprised that we didn't see more loners. Maybe because there are fewer farms and fields are being over grown?
June 26th, 2021  
Yoland ace
Really nicely composed. I like the rise in the road and the fence adding to your tree.
June 26th, 2021  
