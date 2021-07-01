Sign up
Photo 3357
Alonia
I've kind of lost my pho-jo right now and our vacation is coming up so may take a little break. I'll still try to stop in and view your beautiful pictures.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
2
2
Tags
flowers
,
alonia
Lou Ann
ace
This is beautiful. Love your bokeh too.
July 1st, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Lovely capture, colors
July 1st, 2021
