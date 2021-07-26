Previous
Sunset by mittens
Photo 3366

Sunset

This is from several days ago.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

mittens (Marilyn)

Oh so lovely. I love the reflections in the window.
July 26th, 2021  
Gorgeous
July 26th, 2021  
Beautiful!
July 26th, 2021  
Wonderful capture and, like Lou Ann, love the window reflections as well.
July 26th, 2021  
