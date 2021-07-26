Sign up
Photo 3366
Sunset
This is from several days ago.
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
4
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
sunset
Lou Ann
ace
Oh so lovely. I love the reflections in the window.
July 26th, 2021
Lin
ace
Gorgeous
July 26th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful!
July 26th, 2021
howaussie
ace
Wonderful capture and, like Lou Ann, love the window reflections as well.
July 26th, 2021
