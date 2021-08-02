Sign up
Photo 3371
Abstract flowers
For Abstract August. I still have trouble figuring out exactly what makes a photo an abstract.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
6
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
flowers
,
abstractaug21
,
aug21words
Casablanca
ace
I think an abstract is where you can't be sure what it is because it is shot from an unusual angle or closeness, but I could be wrong! I like your flowers, such pretty colours.
August 2nd, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Very pretty, colorful image
August 2nd, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
This makes a beautiful abstract!
August 2nd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful and colourful image
August 2nd, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
August 2nd, 2021
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
August 2nd, 2021
