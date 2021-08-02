Previous
Abstract flowers by mittens
Abstract flowers

For Abstract August. I still have trouble figuring out exactly what makes a photo an abstract.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens

Casablanca
I think an abstract is where you can't be sure what it is because it is shot from an unusual angle or closeness, but I could be wrong! I like your flowers, such pretty colours.
August 2nd, 2021  
gloria jones
Very pretty, colorful image
August 2nd, 2021  
Islandgirl
This makes a beautiful abstract!
August 2nd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd
A beautiful and colourful image
August 2nd, 2021  
Peter Dulis
lovely
August 2nd, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely
August 2nd, 2021  
