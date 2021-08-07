Sign up
Photo 3375
Yellow flowers
Taken when we were in South Carolina. They make me think of Black Eyed Susans but Casablanca has identified them as Rudbeckia. Thank you Casablanca.
Thank you very much for stopping by and for your encouraging comments and favs.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
7
1
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot. Love the bokeh and the details on the two in front.
August 7th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
They're lovely and they do look like black-eyed Susans. =)
August 7th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
They are Rudbeckia. I grow them - they are a favourite of mine. Beautiful sunny flowers from mid to late Summer into Autumn.
August 7th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@casablanca
Thank you for the identification, Casablanca.
August 7th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful shot - great focus and beautiful bokeh in the background !
August 7th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Nice photo, dof
August 7th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 7th, 2021
