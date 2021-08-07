Previous
Yellow flowers by mittens
Photo 3375

Yellow flowers

Taken when we were in South Carolina. They make me think of Black Eyed Susans but Casablanca has identified them as Rudbeckia. Thank you Casablanca.

Thank you very much for stopping by and for your encouraging comments and favs.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful shot. Love the bokeh and the details on the two in front.
August 7th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
They're lovely and they do look like black-eyed Susans. =)
August 7th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
They are Rudbeckia. I grow them - they are a favourite of mine. Beautiful sunny flowers from mid to late Summer into Autumn.
August 7th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
@casablanca Thank you for the identification, Casablanca.
August 7th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful shot - great focus and beautiful bokeh in the background !
August 7th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Nice photo, dof
August 7th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 7th, 2021  
