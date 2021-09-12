Sign up
Photo 3405
Old looking vehicles
Spotted these on one of our drives and I thought they looked interesting and was wondering why they were there. The things you see in the country. LOL
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
1
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
4491
photos
186
followers
167
following
3398
3399
3400
3401
3402
3403
3404
3405
Tags
old
,
vehicles
,
sep21words
Diana
ace
What a great find and shot, seems to be a graveyard for vehicles ;-)
September 12th, 2021
