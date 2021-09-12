Previous
Old looking vehicles by mittens
Old looking vehicles

Spotted these on one of our drives and I thought they looked interesting and was wondering why they were there. The things you see in the country. LOL
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Diana ace
What a great find and shot, seems to be a graveyard for vehicles ;-)
September 12th, 2021  
