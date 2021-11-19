Previous
Last night's sunset by mittens
Photo 3468

Last night's sunset

It was very impressive looking.
Have a great weekend everyone.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

mittens (Marilyn)

Shutterbug ace
Very dramatic sunset. Beautiful capture of the colors.
November 19th, 2021  
Diana ace
That sure is stunning, have a great weekend too.
November 19th, 2021  
