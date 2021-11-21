Sign up
Photo 3469
Red leaves
Taken about a week ago.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
3
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4563
photos
184
followers
169
following
950% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
13th November 2021 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
theme-seasons
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
November 21st, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Pretty image
November 21st, 2021
Mags
ace
And red berries! Lovely shot!
November 21st, 2021
