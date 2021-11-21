Previous
Next
Red leaves by mittens
Photo 3469

Red leaves

Taken about a week ago.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
950% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
November 21st, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Pretty image
November 21st, 2021  
Mags ace
And red berries! Lovely shot!
November 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise