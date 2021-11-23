Previous
Flower display by mittens
Photo 3470

Flower display

This was a pretty flower display at a store.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

mittens (Marilyn)

Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely and fresh looking ! The ornamental cabbage works so well amongst these flowers !
November 22nd, 2021  
