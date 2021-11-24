Previous
Oh deer by mittens
Oh deer

Last Sunday we went on a one night getaway to Oglebay Park and Resort to see their Festival of Lights and also to shop and sight see. We saw several deer at the park.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

mittens (Marilyn)

mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Diana ace
What a great outing that must have been Lovely shot of this beautiful deer.
November 24th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture
November 24th, 2021  
Monica
Great shot!
November 24th, 2021  
