Table centerpiece by mittens
Photo 3472

Table centerpiece

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone who celebrates it.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
joeyM ace
Happy Thanksgiving from to yours💕🦃
November 25th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Love the bright color of this still life. You have caught the light so well. Happy Thanksgiving to you also.
November 25th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and light. Happy Thanksgiving Marilyn.
November 25th, 2021  
