Photo 3474
Golf course
This was taken at Oglebay Park.
If you look closely you can see a lot of geese grazing in the grass.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
1
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4568
photos
185
followers
169
following
951% complete
View this month »
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenic
,
golf course
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely golf course. Such lovely colours on the tree tops.
November 27th, 2021
