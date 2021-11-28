Previous
Multi colored sky by mittens
Photo 3475

Multi colored sky

This one was taken a couple of weeks ago. Thank you for your encouraging comments and favs. I appreciate them very much.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Photo Details

Granny7(Denise) ace
Wow fabulous colours
November 28th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
A fabulous capture of the sky's beautiful colors, Marilyn.
November 28th, 2021  
Mags ace
It's just gorgeous!
November 28th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Awesome sky and I like the silhouettes. Beautiful.
November 28th, 2021  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful,fav
November 28th, 2021  
