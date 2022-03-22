Previous
Next
Water fountain by mittens
Photo 3584

Water fountain

Saw this in a pond on our recent weekend ride.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
981% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
So beautifully captured, love the layers of the fountain.
March 22nd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
March 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful with the sprays of water tumbling in a lovely formation !
March 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise