Photo 3584
Water fountain
Saw this in a pond on our recent weekend ride.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
4713
photos
189
followers
161
following
7
3
365
Public
pond
,
water fountain
Diana
ace
So beautifully captured, love the layers of the fountain.
March 22nd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
March 22nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful with the sprays of water tumbling in a lovely formation !
March 22nd, 2022
