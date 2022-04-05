Sign up
Photo 3598
One Subject 5
Okay, class, turn to page 47 in your books.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
2
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
mittens-smiley
,
30-shots2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How sweet , and as I can see it must be a cookery lesson !!!
April 5th, 2022
Diana
ace
I hope the scholars are as happy as the teacher :-)
April 5th, 2022
