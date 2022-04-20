Sign up
Photo 3613
One Subject 20
Am I in the woods?
No Smiley Cup, you are in my plant.
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
mittens-smiley
,
30-shots2022
gloria jones
ace
Smiley is making the rounds :)...
April 20th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Funny
April 20th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Smiley’s sunny disposition brightens any environment.
April 20th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
:)
April 20th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha ! squashing your pot plant !!
April 20th, 2022
