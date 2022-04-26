Previous
One Subject 26 by mittens
One Subject 26

Smiley decided to relax and watch a movie. He picked one of his favorite classic ones, "Double Indemnity."
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

mittens (Marilyn)

Lin ace
LOL - this may be my favorite so far - Fav
April 26th, 2022  
KWind ace
Clever... I like this!
April 26th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
April 26th, 2022  
KV ace
Too cute… love this.
April 26th, 2022  
Maggiej
I want to find it somewhere and go back to 1944. Very clever photo, hope smiley enjoyed it.
April 26th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
I love your creativity with this theme and Smiley’s help.
April 26th, 2022  
