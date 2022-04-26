Sign up
Photo 3619
One Subject 26
Smiley decided to relax and watch a movie. He picked one of his favorite classic ones, "Double Indemnity."
26th April 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
mittens-smiley
,
30-shots2022
Lin
LOL - this may be my favorite so far - Fav
April 26th, 2022
KWind
Clever... I like this!
April 26th, 2022
Peter Dulis
nice
April 26th, 2022
KV
Too cute… love this.
April 26th, 2022
Maggiej
I want to find it somewhere and go back to 1944. Very clever photo, hope smiley enjoyed it.
April 26th, 2022
Shutterbug
I love your creativity with this theme and Smiley’s help.
April 26th, 2022
