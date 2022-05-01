Sign up
Photo 3624
One Subject April2
Here is my One Subject for April calendar. I had fun doing it and hope
you all enjoyed Smiley Cup. He always makes me smile.
(I just got a new desktop computer and it took me forever to figure out how to do a calendar view but after struggling for hours I came up with one)
1st May 2022
1st May 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
30-shots2022
JackieR
ace
Really enjoyed Smiley Mug's April adventure
May 1st, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
He’s been on a big adventure!
May 1st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great calender for April - Smiley has made you proud !
May 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful and happy month, you made me smile every day :-)
May 1st, 2022
