One Subject April2 by mittens
Photo 3624

One Subject April2

Here is my One Subject for April calendar. I had fun doing it and hope
you all enjoyed Smiley Cup. He always makes me smile.

(I just got a new desktop computer and it took me forever to figure out how to do a calendar view but after struggling for hours I came up with one)
1st May 2022 1st May 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
JackieR ace
Really enjoyed Smiley Mug's April adventure
May 1st, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
He’s been on a big adventure!
May 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great calender for April - Smiley has made you proud !
May 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful and happy month, you made me smile every day :-)
May 1st, 2022  
